Escanaba Christmas Parade sees schedule, route changes this year

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s annual Christmas parade will look a little different on Friday.

Parade floats will travel east to west on Ludington Street, and the route will be shorter. The parade will start at City Hall and end at the marketplace across from the Upper Elementary School at the intersection of 15th and Ludington Streets.

Another change is the parade will start at 6:00 p.m., which is an hour earlier than previous years.

“That’s for a couple of reasons, hopefully it’s warmer,” said Craig Woerpel, director of the Downtown Development Authority. “But the other reason is that kids will have an opportunity to attend the parade if they’re not staying up late at night.”

Kids will also be able to meet Santa at the marketplace after the parade.

Organizers are still looking for a prince and princess to lead the parade. The winners are picked in a random drawing.

