Drifts of impacting lake effect snow before midweek reprieve

NWS winter weather alerts in effect through early Tuesday for western and eastern U.P. counties from heavy and blowing snow.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A plunge of frosty polar air along the northwest jet stream enhances the lake effect snow machine in Upper Michigan’s northwest wind belts through early Tuesday -- moderate to heavy snow making for slippery travel especially for the western and eastern counties, plus poor driving visibility from blowing/drifting fluffy snow. High pressure leads to a brief reprieve Tuesday afternoon as the snow tapers. A sweeping clipper system from Manitoba brushes another round of snow across the region Tuesday evening through early Wednesday before snow chances gradually dwindle towards the weekend.

A Central Plains-based system spreads mixed rain and snow across Upper Michigan Sunday -- some wet, slushy, icy spots possible towards next Monday.

Temperatures trend seasonal overall through the weekend, until a southwesterly jet drives daytime temps above freezing Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; areas of blowing, drifting snow; northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 0s Inland / 10s Nearshore

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow tapering towards afternoon; new round of snow brushing west to east later in the evening; westerly winds gusting 20 mph; cold

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow tapering west to east towards afternoon; westerly winds gusting over 25 mph; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow mainly in the northern half of the U.P.; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday, December 1: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the west wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wintry showers (rain/snow/freezing rain)

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

