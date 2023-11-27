Drifts of impacting lake effect snow before midweek reprieve

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A plunge of frosty polar air along the northwest jet stream enhances the lake effect snow machine in Upper Michigan’s northwest wind belts through early Tuesday -- moderate to heavy snow making for slippery travel especially for the western and eastern counties, plus poor driving visibility from blowing/drifting fluffy snow. High pressure leads to a brief reprieve Tuesday afternoon as the snow tapers. A sweeping clipper system from Manitoba brushes another round of snow across the region Tuesday evening through early Wednesday before snow chances gradually dwindle towards the weekend.

A Central Plains-based system spreads mixed rain and snow across Upper Michigan Sunday -- some wet, slushy, icy spots possible towards next Monday.

Temperatures trend seasonal overall through the weekend, until a southwesterly jet drives daytime temps above freezing Monday and Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts; areas of blowing, drifting snow; northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: 0s Inland / 10s Nearshore

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow tapering towards afternoon; new round of snow brushing west to east later in the evening; westerly winds gusting 20 mph; cold

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow tapering west to east towards afternoon; westerly winds gusting over 25 mph; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered snow mainly in the northern half of the U.P.; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Friday, December 1: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the west wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 30

Saturday: Scattered clouds with an isolated snow shower

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wintry showers (rain/snow/freezing rain)

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered wet snow

>Highs: 30s

