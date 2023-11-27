Cyber Monday supports small businesses

U.P. Love
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some businesses throughout the Upper Peninsula benefit from online shopping just as much as in-person shopping.

Upper Peninsula Supply Co. Owner Bugsy Sailor said the biggest U.S. online shopping day of the year is important for the business’s success in the winter.

“Cyber Monday is one of our biggest sales days of the year. We always look forward to it. This is really a kick-off for our whole online season. We really focus on our website sales between now and most of the winter as store traffic slows down,” Sailor.

While Cyber Monday is all about online deals, many businesses carry the sales opportunities in their physical stores. Sailor also said online business allows him to reach Yoopers away from home.

“We’ve been around for about 15 to 16 years now and we started as an online business. Since the beginning, we have always been searching to find Yoopers from coast to coast,” said Sailor.

Getz’s General Manager Todd Keough said online business can help in-store business as well.

“You need to have some sort of website. It is beneficial. I helped a customer Saturday who wanted to place an order so her granddaughter could come pick up a pair of shoes, but she wanted to pay online. She felt safer that way so that’s the way we did it,” said Keough.

He also said having deals spread across multiple days has allowed customers more flexibility.

“The way that brands let us promote nowadays it starts Black Friday and they always continue the same deals through Cyber Monday. So, I definitely saw an uptick and we definitely will see an uptick today in sales for sure,” said Keough.

Both businesses say shopping in person is beneficial and encourage shoppers to swing by downtown.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries in Breitung Township trash fire Saturday night
Menominee finishes the season 11-3.
Menominee football battles to the end, falls to Lumen Christi, 34-30, in Division 7 State Championship
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
les
Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
Third Coast Pizzeria has been hosting Michigan football fans all season long.
Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Michigan football watch party against Ohio State

Latest News

Rotary Club Members
Marquette Rotary Club kicks of 12 Deeds of Christmas
The ski hill is aiming to expand the hill's chalet, add a top-to-bottom beginner run and...
Mont Ripley, MTU collaborate to raise funds for chalet expansion
Kelli van Ginhoven, owner of For the Love of Cupcakes, is running for county commissioner in...
Candidates hope to unseat commissioners in Delta County
A prince and princess chosen in a random drawing will lead the parade
Escanaba Christmas Parade sees schedule, route changes this year