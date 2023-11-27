Cyber Monday supports small businesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some businesses throughout the Upper Peninsula benefit from online shopping just as much as in-person shopping.

Upper Peninsula Supply Co. Owner Bugsy Sailor said the biggest U.S. online shopping day of the year is important for the business’s success in the winter.

“Cyber Monday is one of our biggest sales days of the year. We always look forward to it. This is really a kick-off for our whole online season. We really focus on our website sales between now and most of the winter as store traffic slows down,” Sailor.

While Cyber Monday is all about online deals, many businesses carry the sales opportunities in their physical stores. Sailor also said online business allows him to reach Yoopers away from home.

“We’ve been around for about 15 to 16 years now and we started as an online business. Since the beginning, we have always been searching to find Yoopers from coast to coast,” said Sailor.

Getz’s General Manager Todd Keough said online business can help in-store business as well.

“You need to have some sort of website. It is beneficial. I helped a customer Saturday who wanted to place an order so her granddaughter could come pick up a pair of shoes, but she wanted to pay online. She felt safer that way so that’s the way we did it,” said Keough.

He also said having deals spread across multiple days has allowed customers more flexibility.

“The way that brands let us promote nowadays it starts Black Friday and they always continue the same deals through Cyber Monday. So, I definitely saw an uptick and we definitely will see an uptick today in sales for sure,” said Keough.

Both businesses say shopping in person is beneficial and encourage shoppers to swing by downtown.

