Candidates hope to unseat commissioners in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Delta County residents have filed to run for county commissioner in an upcoming recall election.

Delta County Commissioners David Moyle, Robert Barron and Robert Petersen were targeted for recall after they fired the county administrator. TV6 previously spoke with the commissioners targeted for recall.

Kelli van Gihoven is running for District 4 against David Moyle. She ran in 2022 against Moyle but lost.

“I’m running again in this recall race,” van Ginhoven said. “I feel like it’s very important that I do so.”

The candidate said for her, being on the county commission is about the community that she was born and raised in and now owns a business in.

“Being out and about in the community, people are not only recognizing me as ‘Cupcake Kelli,’” van Ginhoven said. “You know, ‘Kelli from the cupcake shop,’ but they’re also starting to understand they can come to me and ask me my opinion at the local politics level.”

Myra Croasdell is running against Robert Barron in District 3. She said she’s also focused on the community.

“It’s just bringing the community back together and helping everybody in Delta County,” Croasdell said.

Both candidates said they’re available to answer any questions people might have because they want people to be educated about who’s running and what the issues are before it’s time to cast their vote in the spring election.

“From the get-go, it was always my goal, my ambition, to educate our community,” van Ginhoven said. “I feel that people, the more involved they are, the better they feel about what’s going on.”

Croasdell added that voters should also educate themselves.

“Do your research and make your decision from there,” Croasdell said.

By mid-December Robert Petersen, the third commissioner targeted for recall, will know if he will also be on the May recall ballot. He is now challenging recall petition signatures approved by the Delta County Clerk’s office.

