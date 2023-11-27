Aspirus Health completes 2nd phase of Ironwood Hospital renovation project

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Aspirus Ironwood Hospital recently completed phase two of a multi-phased renovation project.

According to Aspirus, phase two comprised of a full renovation of the intensive care unit, which included:

Three ICU patient rooms.

Two Med Surg Rooms with ADA-compliant bathrooms and showers.

A nurses’ station with sit-to-stand workstations.

Patient lifts that can accommodate individuals up to 600 pounds.

A new mechanical system that provides isolation capability for all five intensive care suites. Aspirus says this new system provides an environment that protects the building structure, creates safe and healthy surroundings, and offers optimal heating, cooling and ventilation.

“We are thrilled to open up our newly renovated ICU,” said Paula Chermside, chief administrative officer for Aspirus Ironwood Hospital. “This renovation was focused on patient comfort and safety, efficiency and enhancing our quality of care.”

In July, Aspirus Ironwood Hospital completed phase one of its renovation project. Aspirus says the first phase included a refresh of the medical-surgical patient rooms and of the waiting rooms, and the introduction of a new delivery room for expecting moms complete with an ADA-compliant bathroom and walk-in shower.

Phase one also included the addition of a fluoroscopy machine in Imaging, which was installed and completed in Fall 2022.

Aspirus Health says it’s continuing work on the hospital’s service areas, including adding swing bed and physical therapy programs. The Swing Bed Program is a short-term, skilled-care program designed to help patients rehab before returning home.

Aspirus says as part of its long-range facility plan, the Aspirus Ironwood campus previously received upgrades to its emergency department, lab, pharmacy, clinic/walk-in, physical rehabilitation and medical oncology. The Obstetrical unit was also upgraded with support from the Aspirus Ironwood Auxiliary.

Future phases of renovations and upgrades are in the planning stages, according to Aspirus, as are other building infrastructure needs to be addressed in the coming year.

