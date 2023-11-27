Alger County Sheriff sees increase in 911 calls after first major snowfall

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Munising was one of many areas that saw their first consistent snowfall of the year on Sunday and Monday.

The roads are now relatively clear, but snow still covers the sidewalk.

The Alger County Sheriff said the 911 call intake goes up after the first major snowfall and the department has already received calls for cars in the ditch. Most of these calls come from the state highways because of the high-speed limit.

“There are 65 mph speed limits on M-28. Our section, we call it the ‘Seney Stretch’ between Shingleton and Seney, we take a lot of calls in that area with the winds and snow and road conditions,” Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock said.

The sheriff encourages drivers to check their tires for air and tread and allow extra time when traveling to their destination.

