Alger County Rescue 21 adds new pilot

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Rescue 21 team has a new eye in the sky.

The team, made up of 52 members from all different walks of life, has added a new pilot.

“We have people on there that are electricians, mechanics, pilots, marine captains,” said Alger County Undersheriff Steve Blank. “Everybody offers some sort of trade.”

The team recently brought on Pilot and Munising native Ryan Graves. Graves served in the U.S. Marine Corps and flew an Osprey in military and humanitarian missions. Rescue 21 also has received aerial assistance from Rick and Dick Bowerman.

Blank said Graves also owns a Cessna aircraft, which he will now use in Rescue 21 efforts.

“He approached us,” Blank said. “He came in here because he knows the sheriff, he knows me from growing up and offered his assistance if needed and filled us in on his planes and his experience.”

Blank explained Rescue 21 responds to calls ranging from missing people to snowmobile crashes to falls through the ice.

Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock said this team is a vital part of sheriff operations.

“I’ve often said, and I truly mean they are the heroes of the county,” Brock said. “Undersheriff Blank and I, especially Undersheriff Blank’s put a lot of time and effort into recruiting different trades, different skills.”

Brock explained that 30 members of the team are volunteers. He said he’s proud to see more Alger County members like Graves wanting to help others.

“We’re excited to get him on the team and to see what aviation services can give to our team,” Brock said.

Brock encourages anyone who wants to join the Alger County Rescue 21 team to contact the sheriff’s office.

