Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow
An upper-level trough is digging across the Great Lakes. As a result, colder air and stronger winds are filtering in. Therefore moderate to heavy lake-effect snow will continue to expand in the west and east. Snow amounts will range 8-10″ in the eastern U.P. and around 5-7″ in the west with 8-10″ in the higher elevations. Travel conditions will be hazardous with slippery roads and blowing snow. Northwest winds will have gusts around 25-30mph+. Otherwise, the central and southern counties will have low impacts from this. Temperatures remain below normal through tomorrow.
Today: Lake effect snow west/east. Otherwise, cloudy and windy
>Highs: Upper teens west, low to mid 20s east
Tuesday: Morning lake effect snow
>Highs: Upper teens west, low to mid 20s east
Wednesday: Spotty snow north
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty snow north
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Friday: Partly cloudy with morning spotty snow
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Saturday: Cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Sunday: Cloudy with a chance wintry mix
>Highs: Low to mid 30s
