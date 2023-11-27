Accumulating lake effect snow impacts travel through tomorrow

An upper-level trough is digging across the Great Lakes. As a result, colder air and stronger winds are filtering in. Therefore moderate to heavy lake-effect snow will continue to expand in the west and east. Snow amounts will range 8-10″ in the eastern U.P. and around 5-7″ in the west with 8-10″ in the higher elevations. Travel conditions will be hazardous with slippery roads and blowing snow. Northwest winds will have gusts around 25-30mph+. Otherwise, the central and southern counties will have low impacts from this. Temperatures remain below normal through tomorrow.

Today: Lake effect snow west/east. Otherwise, cloudy and windy

>Highs: Upper teens west, low to mid 20s east

Tuesday: Morning lake effect snow

>Highs: Upper teens west, low to mid 20s east

Wednesday: Spotty snow north

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with spotty snow north

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Partly cloudy with morning spotty snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance wintry mix

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

