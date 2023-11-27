AAA: State gas price average falls to new 2023 low

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - The downward trend continues for another week as the state gas price average is down 11 more cents from a week ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.16 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is a new low for 2023. Meantime, the national average is still slightly higher, at $3.25 per gallon. This price is 20 cents less than this time last month and 49 cents less than this time last year. Motorists are paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas; a discount of about $29 from 2022′s highest price last June.

Howard Hughey, Michigan Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group says “If demand declines, alongside lower crude oil prices, this downward trend could continue through the week.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest price average is in Dickinson County at $2.87 per gallon, while the highest is in Alger County at $3.50 per gallon.

