906 Adventure Team looking for donations for Giving Tuesday

FILE. 906 Adventure Team logo on a trailer.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 906 Adventure Team is hosting a U.P.-wide giving Tuesday drive after a couple of anonymous donors gave them $50,000.

The 906 Adventure Team works to empower youth to be the best versions of themselves through outdoor adventures, with a focus on mountain biking. The donors challenged others in the community to donate as well.

The organization is looking to raise $100,000 for Giving Tuesday. The founder of the 906 Adventure Team says the program prepares the kids for the future.

“It’s 100 percent adventure based, it is focused on life skills development, it’s focused on helping them win tomorrow, tomorrow being when they’re in middle school, when they’re in high school, when they go to college, when they’re a young adult, that’s the game we’re getting them ready for, it’s the game of life,” said Todd Poquette, 906 Adventure Team Founder/Executive Director.

The money raised is not going to the 906 Adventure Team’s base camp on Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette. It’s going strictly to the youth program.

To make a donation, click here.

