TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show complets final day at Ruth Butler Building

Organizers said the craft show is about supporting small businesses.
Organizers said the craft show is about supporting small businesses.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of holiday shoppers passed through the TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show’s final day in Escanaba Saturday.

Organizers said there were 80 vendors in attendance. Handcrafted items for sale included Christmas decor, mittens and personalized camp signs. Organizers also said the craft show is about supporting small businesses.

Jessica Thorsen, Yooper Farmhouse owner, said the event helped to connect her with her costumers.

“My favorite part of the craft show is talking to everybody about the goats,” said Thorsen. “I get to tell them, you know, we’ve got vinyl stickers this year as well, so I’ve been able to say, well this is so and so, and this is why they’re special to us, personality-wise. And just being able to promote goats and good livestock husbandry and all that kind of stuff.”

Thorsen said she plans to create more U.P. themed goods for next year’s craft show.

