Shop small on Small Business Saturday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - People shopping for small businesses Saturday made their first stop at The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce for coupon books, raffles, and free coffee for Houghton shoppers. The goal of Small Business Saturday is to endorse local businesses.

Businesses throughout Houghton had special deals to celebrate. Katie Schlief said shopping locally is important to her because it brings success to the whole area.

“It’s important to me. To see all the smiling faces and everybody having success is the biggest thing. That’s one thing in this position, I am here for the community and to support where I can,” said Schlief.

Schlief said when you shop locally it helps keep money in the local economy. A co-owner of Grace and Gather in Houghton, Bryana Palosaari, said local support is the reason her business was successful.

“I feel like if we didn’t have the support of the local community for this specific thing of retail. Retail is definitely not an easy business to go into but we have so much passion and the local community is awesome. We are so grateful,” said Palosaari.

Grace and Gather had store-wide sales and a coffee shop for shoppers to enjoy. Palosaari also said her goal is to return the support she has back to the community.

“A big thing that we are focusing on is community involvement and doing a lot of events, just creating a culture of gathering together,” said Palosaari.

The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce encourages people to shop locally all year round.

