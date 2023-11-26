Second Annual Wild Rivers Christmas Holiday celebration welcomes Santa

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wild River Realty of Iron Mountain hosted its annual Christmas season kick-off event at the Iron River armory.

Organizers said there was hot chocolate, cookies, and activities for kids. They also said it was an opportunity for kids to write their letters to Santa for him to take back to the North Pole.

The two sponsors of this event were Hebert Enterprises and Wild Rivers Realty in Iron River. Organizer and Hebert Enterprises owner Janet Hebert said this event features hot chocolate, cookies, and activities for kids.

“We have coloring activities and letters to Santa, and they are making ornaments, and they are just enjoying all their friends and family here with Santa,” Hebert said.

The other event organizer Jill Ponozzo, a Wild River Reality Broker, owner said this is constantly growing.

“This is our second year where we have gone this big, and it gets bigger every year but it’s a community event and the kids absolutely love it Hebert Enterprises Pat and Janet donated the armory for us this year which was huge, and it’s been a lot of fun,” Ponozzo said.

One young participant Braden Gorman said this event was a must for him and his friend to celebrate the holiday in the spirit.

“I just like Christmas events I love Christmas in general honestly and I also came for the free food and drinks,” Gorman said.

Gorman’s friend Sean Battye said he came for similar reasons.

“I came mainly because my friend came for the Christmas events,” Battye said.

Organizers said this is the second year for the event and they hope to build off this year’s success for next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.