No injuries in Breitung Township trash fire Saturday night

By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a large trash fire in Breitung Township Saturday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m. CT, the Breitung Township Fire Department was called to 405 Henford Avenue for a possible structure fire. The department’s fire chief said on arrival, firefighters noticed a large trash fire that had the potential to burn three nearby residential homes.

Firefighters used a deck gun for the initial fire attack. The fire chief said it was very difficult for firefighters to access and extinguish the fire. Firefighters called the Breitung Township DPW to bring a backhoe to help access the fire.

No injuries were reported, and there was no structural damage, but the fire chief there was some property loss. Breitung Township cleared the scene just after 10:30 p.m. CT. Assisting firefighters on the scene were the Michigan State Police, Kingsford Public Safety, Breitung Township DPW, WE Energies

