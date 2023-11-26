New study shows longterm impact of Line 5 shutdown would have minimal impact

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A new study says the long-term impacts of shutting down the Line 5 pipeline would be minimal.

PLG Consulting is a firm based out of Chicago that specializes in energy supply chain logistics. Recently the firm completed a study to look into the impacts of a long-term shutdown for Line 5.

It found the economic and supply chain impact would be minimal.

The CEO of PLG Consulting Graham Brisben says now is the time to have a discussion about what the market would do if the pipeline shut down indefinitely.

“What happened in June of this past year is that a federal judge ruled for the first time a date certain for the removal of a portion of Line 5 through part of its route in Northern Wisconsin. And whereas prior to that point the discussion had been largely theoretical now, you actually have a federal court decision that came down in June of 2023,” Brisben said.

The Line 5 pipeline provides a large portion of propane to the Upper Peninsula. Brisben says the study found a good alternative.

“Line 5 runs through the Upper Peninsula and at Rapid River there is a depropanizer that takes propane off of the line and makes it available for regional distribution,” Brisben said. “So the alternative solution in the event of an absence of Line 5 is really you’re going to make greater use of the existing rail propane terminals that already exist today and that are already serving your needs.”

Enbridge disagrees with the increased use of rail saying in a statement: “The report’s recommendations defy common sense and would put the environment at risk by suggesting the use of more oil tankers on the waters of the Great Lakes and more rail cars crisscrossing the region to transport the product Line 5 carries.”

In a statement, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says: “The truth is that Enbridge and the companies that receive oil and gas from Line 5 have had ample time to prepare contingency plans. The failure to do so would be professional malpractice.”

And what would the impact be on U.P. propane customers?

Brisben says the study found minimal impacts.

“Our analysis suggests that if there were to be any implication for propane prices. We think that that would be perhaps in the range of five to ten cents per gallon if at all,” Brisben said.

The portion of Line 5 that was supposed to be replaced in the Mackinac Strait is still on hold. It is waiting for permits from the Army Corps of Engineers and the State of Michigan and that could take until 2026.

