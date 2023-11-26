Moderate lake effect snow for tonight through Tuesday

Our first round of snow is moving out but lake effect snow is looking to initiate Sunday night into Monday morning. Once the lake effect snow starts wind gusts at the northwest will be around 20-35 mph so plan on low visibility at times Monday morning. Lake effect snow winds down closer to Tuesday morning but a small system is looking to swiftly move in Tuesday night allowing for more snow accumulation.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow starts late at night

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; moderate bands of lake effect snow linger along NW wind belts, winds around 20-35 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow tapers off but a small system moves in late in the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered snow in the morning with calmer skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal with scattered snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; scattered lake effect snow possible

