Menominee Maroons arrive in Detroit ahead of Division 7 State Championship at Ford Field

Be sure to follow TV6′s coverage of the game on the TV6 and FOX UP Facebook page.
The Menominee Maroons traveled to Detroit Saturday for the state championship game.
The Menominee Maroons traveled to Detroit Saturday for the state championship game.(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:40 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee Maroons football team arrived in Detroit Saturday ahead of the Division 7 State Championship on Sunday at Ford Field.

The team spent Friday night in Midland and practiced Saturday morning at Northwood University before hopping back on the bus to finish the trip to Detroit.

Saturday afternoon and evening activities included a team dinner while watching the Michigan and Ohio State football game, before heading to Ford Field to catch some of the action from the other high school football state championships.

The Maroons will be up bright and early Sunday as they take the field at 9:30 a.m. EST to face off against the Lumen Christi Titans on the biggest stage in Michigan high school football.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit.

Be sure to follow TV6's coverage of the game on the TV6 and FOX UP Facebook page. TV6′s Sports Director Kevin McNulty and TV6′s Sports Anchor/Reporter Keegan Cooper will be at Ford Field and have all the coverage on your TV6 early and late news.

