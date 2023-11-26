Menominee Maroons arrive in Detroit ahead of Division 7 State Championship at Ford Field

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee Maroons football team arrived in Detroit Saturday ahead of the Division 7 State Championship on Sunday at Ford Field.

The team spent Friday night in Midland and practiced Saturday morning at Northwood University before hopping back on the bus to finish the trip to Detroit.

Saturday afternoon and evening activities included a team dinner while watching the Michigan and Ohio State football game, before heading to Ford Field to catch some of the action from the other high school football state championships.

The Maroons will be up bright and early Sunday as they take the field at 9:30 a.m. EST to face off against the Lumen Christi Titans on the biggest stage in Michigan high school football.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Detroit.

