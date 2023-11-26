Menominee football battles to the end, falls to Lumen Christi, 34-30, in Division 7 State Championship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Menominee Maroons took to Ford Field Sunday morning against the Lumen Christi Titans for a shot at the Division 7 state title.

The Maroons received the ball first, and Lumen Christ muffed their punt and sparked the Menominee offense.

Landan Bardowski ran for a touchdown, and the Maroons were on the board first, 7-0. Menominee followed that up with a 34-yard pass from Trevor Theuerkauf to Eli Beal on 4th and 8. The Maroons led 14-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.

The Titans’ offense got going in the second quarter, punching in a 1-yard touchdown from Kadale Williams and cutting the Maroons’ lead to seven. Lumen Christi got the ball back and tied the 14-14 heading into halftime.

In the 3rd quarter, Lumen Christi took the lead 21-14, but not for long. Theuerkauf ran for a 21-yard touchdown to put Menominee back in front, 22-21.

The fourth quarter was just as close. After a Lumen Christi touchdown, the Titans took a five-point lead. Menominee continued to battle, and Theuerkauf launched a pass downfield to his brother Tanner, who took off for a 77-yard touchdown to put the Maroons back in front, 30-27.

The Titans proved to be too much. On a 4th and 4 try, Titans’ quarterback Timmy Crowley found Gabe King in the end zone, and the Titans retook the lead, 34-30.

The Maroons fought their way down field with under four minutes left, but the Titans defense held strong. Menominee turned the ball over on downs to end the game.

Menominee finished the season 11-3 — a historic run for the 2023 Maroons.

