Marquette Music Scene 2023 Music Hall Of Fame honored more than a dozen people

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday the Marquette Music Scene hosted the Annual Hall of Fame Induction and Party at the Marquette Masonic Center Ballroom. The event honored more than a dozen people who have had a major impact on the local music scene across the U.P. Organizers said this event is a way for people to come out and enjoy local music.

They also said participants will get to learn about Marquette’s musical history. One presenter said tonight they honored musicians from everywhere.

“Just the recognition of the music scene in our community in the Marquette music scene you hear about but really, it’s really Marquette area Marquette County its everybody and tonight we got people coming in from Ishpeming and Negaunee all over it not just Marquette. So, it’s the recognition of those that make music happen,” said Music Hall of Fame presenter Walt Lindala.

Organizers said they hope this event inspires all in attendance and they hope to honor more musicians next year.

