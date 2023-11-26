Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.(Source: Michigan Lottery via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A lucky mistake led to a big payday for an Illinois man who won $25,000 a year for life while visiting his favorite Michigan restaurant.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, says he has a favorite restaurant he likes to eat at in Michigan, so every few weeks, he makes the drive from his home in Illinois. He also makes sure to buy a Lucky for Life lottery ticket.

Usually, Sopejstal buys 10 or 20 chances, but in September, the gas station clerk accidentally gave him 10 chances on each ticket – and that mistake paid off.

Sopejstal won $25,000 a year for life after matching five of the numbers on his draw.

“I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money,” he told the Michigan Lottery. “It was an amazing feeling!”

Sopejstal recently cashed in his ticket and opted for the one-time lump payment, which gets him $390,000. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

