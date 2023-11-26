The community Nutcracker performance returns Saturday to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dance schools and performers of all ages and skill levels will perform the Nutcracker on Dec. 2. The community helps put on this iconic holiday tale every year. Director of the Nutcracker and choreographer Josie Truckey said there is a part for everyone no matter your experience level.

“There is lots of variety of the dances even though it is mostly ballet you will see a lot of different kinds of dancing, many different ages, some comedy. Just a lot to look forward to,” said Truckey.

Truckey encourages people who have never seen a ballet to give it a try. A 10-year-old dancer in the ballet, Nora Laxo, said her favorite part of the show is the storytelling.

“The interactive part of it is super fun and I like the costumes a lot. The music is super good. it’s really cool that you can explain it without words.” said Laxo.

A total of 80 performers have been practicing since Sep. and are spread out through nine choreographers. The Nutcracker show will be about an hour and a half long. One of the Choreographers is Deborah Choszczyk.

She said all the hard work put into the live show is the best part of being in the program.

“It’s very rewarding as a choreographer or a director. I’ve been in that position before. To see it all come together and sometimes there are some snafus and things happen but we make it work,” said Choszczyk.

The ballet will take place at the Kaufman Auditorium in Marquette. There will be two performances, one at 1 p.m. and the other at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.