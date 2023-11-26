American Legion brings holiday joy

Post 444
Post 444(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids in Baraga got the chance to have milk and cookies with Santa. The Baraga American Legion Post 444 held a craft show and a Santa meet and greet. Kids took photos with Santa and could make cookies to share. The Post Vice Commander Lance Heikkinen said his favorite part is seeing the community together.

“Now it’s just watching all the festivities because this is a community gathering and we do everything for the community that we possibly can,” said Heikkinen.

The Baraga American Legion Post plans to keep growing to have more community events.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How to Watch the UCLA vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
The Pembine Area Christians have hosted the meal for the last 23 years.
Pembine community gathers for Thanksgiving
FILE - On Nov. 17, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned consumers not to...
2 dead, dozens hospitalized in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes in 32 states
TV6's Cody Boyer checks in with Upper Michigan communities as we investigate gas station...
TV6 Investigates: Gas station ownership changes impact landscape of fuel companies in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Organizers said the craft show is about supporting small businesses.
TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show complets final day at Ruth Butler Building
Shop Small
Shop small on Small Business Saturday
This was a chance to shop local for the holidays.
Marquette co-ops gather for Small Business Saturday
Third Coast Pizzeria has been hosting Michigan football fans all season long.
Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Michigan football watch party against Ohio State