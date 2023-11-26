American Legion brings holiday joy

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids in Baraga got the chance to have milk and cookies with Santa. The Baraga American Legion Post 444 held a craft show and a Santa meet and greet. Kids took photos with Santa and could make cookies to share. The Post Vice Commander Lance Heikkinen said his favorite part is seeing the community together.

“Now it’s just watching all the festivities because this is a community gathering and we do everything for the community that we possibly can,” said Heikkinen.

The Baraga American Legion Post plans to keep growing to have more community events.

