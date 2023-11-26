906 Restyle encourages thrift shopping during Secondhand Sunday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Sunday after Thanksgiving is Secondhand Sunday. It is a day that celebrates secondhand shopping, sellers, and circular fashion.

906 Restyle is one of Marquette’s own secondhand thrift stores. This means that they buy used clothes from the community and resell them. In return, they give the seller in-store credit.

“Secondhand stores help the community, and it promotes sustainability,” says the owner of 906 Restyle Sara Patton.

“I think as time goes on, I think it’s becoming more acceptable to do secondhand and to buy secondhand gifts, and I mean it can be cheaper,” says Patton “There are lots of positive reasons for secondhand and I think it is something we should just embrace.”

If you want to buy secondhand gifts 906 Restyle is open: Wednesday and Thursday from 12 to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

