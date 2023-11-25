Third Coast Pizzeria hosts Michigan football watch party against Ohio State

Third Coast Pizzeria has been hosting Michigan football fans all season long.
Third Coast Pizzeria has been hosting Michigan football fans all season long.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fans watched as Michigan took on Ohio State with the change to go to the B1G Ten Title Game on the line.

Third Coast Pizzeria has been hosting Michigan football fans all season long. The pizzeria has specials during the games, they put up decorations and have special shirts for sale.

Caitlin Johnson, Third Coast Pizzeria general manager, said this is the only bar in the Michigan Alumni Association in the entire U.P. so it tends to get a little rowdy.

“We’re usually packed the second we open on game day if it starts at noon for sure, we’re packed the entirety of the game,” said Johnson. “People are excited, they’re getting up and getting down and people are mingling with other tables and wandering around, so it ends up being a really good time for not just our staff, but everyone that comes in.”

Johnson finished the conversation with a “Go Blue!”

