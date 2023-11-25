St. Joseph’s Church celebrates Small Business Saturday with annual Bazaar

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Joseph’s Church in Lake Linden is celebrating Small Business Saturday with its annual bazaar.

The seventh annual All Local Craft and Food Bazaar will feature only local vendors selling things from food and baked goods to jewelry and knit goods. St. Joseph’s Church will also be selling pork pies for $16 and two for $5 raffle tickets.

The tickets will be for Pick and Choose raffles, meaning if you’re there at 2:15 p.m. when the winners are announced, you can go up and choose what you want from the prizes.

Funds from the raffles and the pork pies will go toward the church’s general upkeep. Laura Hamlett, the All Local Crafters and Bakers Bazaar coordinator, said this is a good place to shop for the holidays.

“I think everyone will find something at this bazaar that they will enjoy and give them ideas, holiday decorations and I think that everyone will be very interested and enjoy themselves here at St. Joseph’s Church,” said Hamlett.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday at St. Joseph’s Church in Lake Linden.

