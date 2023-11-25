Snowy end to the weekend and start to upcoming week

Cloudy skies start the weekend and last for most of Saturday but scattered snow chances start late in the west Saturday night. More chances of snow move into the west and east by Sunday afternoon and last for most of the day. As the first round passes winds will shift to the northwest and allow for lake effect snow into Monday morning. Wind gusts will be around 30-35 mph so plan on a windy and snowy stretch to start the work week.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; light snow chances in the west late in the day

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate to lake effect snow along NW wind belts throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; light lake effect snow in the morning but tapers off in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; calm but isolated snow possible

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonal with chances of isolated snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; scattered lake effect snow possible

