Santa Claus showed up for the 53rd Christmas walk in Hancock

Hancock’s annual Christmas Walk is a celebration of the holiday season put on by the Hancock...
Hancock’s annual Christmas Walk is a celebration of the holiday season put on by the Hancock Business Association.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa Claus showed up for the 53rd Miracle on Quincy Street in Hancock Friday evening.

The Hancock Business Association puts on Hancock’s annual Christmas Walk as a celebration of the holiday season. Businesses have special deals and Quincy Street is shut down for people to walk freely and celebrate together.

The event features a Christmas parade, dog sleds, hayrides, craft stations, and the chance to meet Santa after he lights the Hancock Christmas tree.

Mary Babcock, Hancock City Manager, said this is a generational event and it really brings the community together.

“You know I think it’s just something that is near and dear to many people’s hearts because it’s generational. There’s been generations of [people]… now they’re grandparents that brought their kids here and I just think that continues throughout the community and it gets the community involved,” said Babcock.

Babcock said they appreciate the community involvement and everyone who volunteered to help.

