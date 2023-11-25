Marquette co-ops gather for Small Business Saturday

This was a chance to shop local for the holidays.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hiawatha Music Co-Op celebrated Small Business Saturday with its fellow Marquette cooperatives.

There was live music from Noah Bauer and booths with merchandise from different co-ops. There were snacks from the Marquette Food Co-op, art from Zero Degrees Gallery, and merchandise from Drifa Brewing Company.

There were used books from the ReadUP Bookmobile, information on rock climbing from the Marquette Climbing Co-op, and merchandise and tickets for the upcoming Hiawatha Music Festival from the Hiawatha Music Co-Op.

Susan Bertram, Hiawatha Music Co-op event coordinator/member, said that local businesses are the heart of the community.

“We all work hard over the year. We bring a lot to the community, we’re the ones that volunteer in the community, and we give back to the community,” said Bertram. “Hiawatha Music Co-op gives scholarships, right now we’re supporting music for all kids. I think you’ll find that local businesses really are the heart of the community.”

Bertram said you can pre-purchase your Hiawatha Music Festival tickets for next year at this year’s price until December 14.

