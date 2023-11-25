Kognisjon Bryggeri offers new red ale for the Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament

K-Point Red Ale(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new drink is available at Kognisjon Bryggeri honoring the Ishpeming Ski Club. The red ale is called the K-Point.

On the label is former ski jumper and current Ishpeming Ski Club volunteer Tom Sodergren. Friday was the first day the drink was on sale.

The co-owner of the brewery said it has been a huge hit so far.

“Everything we have is allocated. So, we have decided that we have to brew another large batch right away so we can have more canned before the ski tournament,” said Jay Clancey, Kognisjon Bryggeri co-owner.

You can purchase a six-pack of red ales at the brewery or a handful of stores in Marquette. The K-Point will also be sold on tap at the Ishpeming Ski Jumping Tournament this year.

