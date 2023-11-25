Community gathers for annual Manistique Christmas Parade

The parade ended with a tree lighting triangle park in downtown Manistique.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Manistique community members got into the holiday spirit during the annual parade Friday evening.

The parade had 19 floats with Manistique law enforcement and public safety participating. Santa even took a break from preparing for Christmas to hand out candy and take pictures.

One of the organizers, Jill Denkins, says it was a perfect way to ring in the holiday season.

“The perfect parade is a perfect way to kick off the holiday season because the whole town is decorated and we love to have families who come back for the holidays to share our tradition,” Denkins said.

Denkins said she hopes everyone who attended appreciated the parade and looks forward to holding one again next year.

