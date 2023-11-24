TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show begins at Ruth Butler Building

ESCANBA , Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds got a jump start on their holiday shopping during the first day of the TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show on Friday.

Craft Show Coordinator Nancy Webster said the event is really about supporting local businesses.

“Today we have probably close to 80 vendors,” Webster said. “We hope to get maybe 2,500 people through. People love handmade crafts and I think they see the quality in handmade crafts, especially this time of year for gift giving I really think they would prefer to give something that somebody puts some heart into.”

Webster said while organizing the event takes a lot of work, the community makes it all worth it.

“Just working with people and being able to help TV6 provide these shows because the crafters the vendors they depend on these shows,” Webster said.

Carrie Welch, one of the vendors at the craft show, said she goes the extra mile to make sure her gifts are made with love.

“Happiness, I really think about it when I’m sewing I just think about happiness and blessings to the people that are going to buy them and then the right person comes along and puts it on and they just smile on their all excited,” Welch said. “You know, that just makes me happy too because I just connect.”

Another Vendor Sue Ellison said skipping the big box stores helps keep money in the community.

“We bring more money into the community by giving this kind of support,” Ellison explained. “So it’s just a fun thing and it’s nice to make a little extra money. But, you know, we need to support small businesses.”

If you didn’t get a chance to attend Friday’s craft show there is still time for you to get jumpstart on holiday shopping.

It continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ruth Butler Building.

