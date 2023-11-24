Slippery for some then more snow on Sunday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Light lake effect snow will continue this morning in the east with accumulations of 1-2″. Dry and seasonal conditions are expected tomorrow. A clipper front will swing through on Sunday into Monday with light snow across the U.P. However, widespread moderate snow across the Lower Peninsula will cause slippery travel. Then, periods of lake effect snow will continue next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow in the east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Tuesday: Lake effect snow tapering off

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with light snow in the north

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

