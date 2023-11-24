Slippery for some then more snow on Sunday
Light lake effect snow will continue this morning in the east with accumulations of 1-2″. Dry and seasonal conditions are expected tomorrow. A clipper front will swing through on Sunday into Monday with light snow across the U.P. However, widespread moderate snow across the Lower Peninsula will cause slippery travel. Then, periods of lake effect snow will continue next week.
Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow in the east
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-30s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Tuesday: Lake effect snow tapering off
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
>Highs: Low 30s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with light snow in the north
>Highs: Low to mid 30s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.