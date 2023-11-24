Pembine community gathers for Thanksgiving

The Pembine Area Christians have hosted the meal for the last 23 years.
The Pembine Area Christians have hosted the meal for the last 23 years.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBINE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Grace Lutheran Church in Pembine Wisconsin, dozens of people gathered for a free Thanksgiving dinner. The Pembine Area Christians have hosted the meal for the last 23 years.

Organizer Kristine McClellan says they started preparing the meal earlier in the week.

“We had probably 10 people helping prepare the meal yesterday,” said McClellan. “We used Lake Lungren Bible Camp Kitchen to prepare everything. More people coming in today to set things up here.”

The turkey, stuffing, pie was free to anyone who stopped by, providing food and a family atmosphere for the diners. Pembine Area Christians Director Chris McLain has organized the Thanksgiving dinner for the last 10 years.

He says the meals go to people all over northern Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

“We call ourselves Pembine Area Christians, we really service Beecher, Dunbar, and Pembine,” said McLain. “Including people from Iron Mountain and even people from south of here who come to the meal.”

Meals were also delivered to almost a dozen residents who couldn’t make the trip to the church.

McLain says the meals wouldn’t exist without the support of the Pembine community.

“This isn’t just a community meal, this is a community donated meal in many ways,” said McLain. “So many people are providing the funding for this or donating; you know we had all the potatoes donated, all 28 pies were donated.”

Almost 150 meals would be served or delivered.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Cody Boyer checks in with Upper Michigan communities as we investigate gas station...
TV6 Investigates: Gas station ownership changes impact landscape of fuel companies in Upper Michigan
We spoke with an Upper Michigan man who, like all of us, relies on fuel to get from point A to...
TV6 Investigates, Part II: Gas station ownership changes impact drivers while paying at the pump
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
breezy
Colder & breezy Thanksgiving then some snow

Latest News

Delta County Community Thanksgiving dinner had volunteers of all ages helping out.
‘I enjoy helping the community:’ Delta County Community Thanksgiving Dinner gives people a place to eat
TV6 meteorologist Noel Navarro was in the thanksgiving spirit with wearing his turkey custom on...
Gladstone holds 25th annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’
Community members fill their plate at the annual Thanksgiving meal
Shannon’s Home Cooking holds 5th annual Thanksgiving dinner
Dinner attendees dig in
Community holds 4th annual Thanksgiving dinner