Meister’s Tree Farm opens for Christmas season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Meister’s Tree Farm began its first day selling Christmas trees for the season on Friday.

The farm has plenty of pre-cut trees for sale. There is also the option to find your own tree in the field and cut it down yourself. Farm operators said Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the farm starting mid-afternoon on Saturdays and Sundays.

George Meister, Meister’s Tree Farm co-owner, said this is the family farm’s 68th year in operation.

“My favorite part is watching all the kids out here having a good time, especially with the animals and such,” said Meister. “I love watching the kids interact with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus because there’s a wide range of the kids that are there to just conduct business, and then there’s some that are terrified, some that are excited.”

Meister said there is a gift shop with Christmas decor, ornaments and products for taking care of your tree. He also said the farm will be open for the next three weekends.

