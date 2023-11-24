Keweenaw Peninsula picture book author hosts book signing

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Johnny Storm, author of the newly released picture book, ‘Upper Peninsula Fun in the Sun – Hooray for Camp Days’ held a book signing at Copper World in Calumet on Friday.

Storm said the book is designed to make the reader into the main character. The book portrays some activities that Storm and his family used to do at their camp on the Keweenaw waterway.

Storm, a self-proclaimed “simple guy that writes simple rhymes about simple times,” wanted to showcase what the Keweenaw Peninsula has to offer.

Storm said the book brings back childhood memories and simpler times for adults, and will hopefully inspire the kids to make memories of their own.

“If every child reads the book and they put down their technology and feel the sand between their toes, feel the fresh water on their skin and just discover what the Keweenaw Peninsula is all about, it would be a win-win for everyone,” said Storm.

Storm wanted to thank the Bausano family and Copper World for hosting the book signing.

The book was released on Nov. 21, and Storm says they’ve already sold quite a few copies both online and during the signing.

The book is illustrated by Larry Ruppert and published by Mission Point Press of Traverse City.

