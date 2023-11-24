Keweenaw Peninsula picture book author hosts book signing

Storm said the book is designed to make the reader into the main character.
Storm said the book is designed to make the reader into the main character.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Johnny Storm, author of the newly released picture book, ‘Upper Peninsula Fun in the Sun – Hooray for Camp Days’ held a book signing at Copper World in Calumet on Friday.

Storm said the book is designed to make the reader into the main character. The book portrays some activities that Storm and his family used to do at their camp on the Keweenaw waterway.

Storm, a self-proclaimed “simple guy that writes simple rhymes about simple times,” wanted to showcase what the Keweenaw Peninsula has to offer.

Storm said the book brings back childhood memories and simpler times for adults, and will hopefully inspire the kids to make memories of their own.

“If every child reads the book and they put down their technology and feel the sand between their toes, feel the fresh water on their skin and just discover what the Keweenaw Peninsula is all about, it would be a win-win for everyone,” said Storm.

Storm wanted to thank the Bausano family and Copper World for hosting the book signing.

The book was released on Nov. 21, and Storm says they’ve already sold quite a few copies both online and during the signing.

The book is illustrated by Larry Ruppert and published by Mission Point Press of Traverse City.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Cody Boyer checks in with Upper Michigan communities as we investigate gas station...
TV6 Investigates: Gas station ownership changes impact landscape of fuel companies in Upper Michigan
We spoke with an Upper Michigan man who, like all of us, relies on fuel to get from point A to...
TV6 Investigates, Part II: Gas station ownership changes impact drivers while paying at the pump
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
breezy
Colder & breezy Thanksgiving then some snow

Latest News

Participants will be able to purchase handmade artwork like these wreaths at the Outback Winter...
The annual winter Outback Art fair is back in town in Marquette
These are just some of the many gifts available at the craft show.
TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show begins at Ruth Butler Building
PlayStation 5 controllers were $49 instead of $69 or $74
Black Friday shoppers find great deals at Menards, Meijer in Marquette Township
This is Meister's Tree Farm's 68th year selling Christmas trees.
Meister’s Tree Farm opens for Christmas season