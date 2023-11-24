Grandfather celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family on Thanksgiving Day

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia man celebrated a landmark birthday this Thanksgiving.

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

“Unexplainable. It’s just phenomenal,” his daughter Elizabeth Key-Lee said.

Key said hitting triple digits was his best birthday yet.

“The other ones were good, but this one is the best,” he said.

Family members of all generations showed up to help him celebrate his day.

“It’s just amazing, and I believe he was born on Thanksgiving Day 100 years ago,” Key-Lee said.

Key’s grandson Kayden said it’s reassuring knowing his grandfather is still celebrating a fruitful life.

“I check on him every summer and every Thanksgiving,” Kayden said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Cody Boyer checks in with Upper Michigan communities as we investigate gas station...
TV6 Investigates: Gas station ownership changes impact landscape of fuel companies in Upper Michigan
We spoke with an Upper Michigan man who, like all of us, relies on fuel to get from point A to...
TV6 Investigates, Part II: Gas station ownership changes impact drivers while paying at the pump
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
breezy
Colder & breezy Thanksgiving then some snow

Latest News

Participants will be able to purchase handmade artwork like these wreaths at the Outback Winter...
The annual winter Outback Art fair is back in town in Marquette
These are just some of the many gifts available at the craft show.
TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show begins at Ruth Butler Building
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood,...
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills
PlayStation 5 controllers were $49 instead of $69 or $74
Black Friday shoppers find great deals at Menards, Meijer in Marquette Township