Gladstone holds 25th annual Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’

TV6′s Noel Navarro was a special guest at the event.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday morning 140 to 150 participants gathered to get some cardio in for the Gladstone “Turkey Trot” 5k Fun Run/Walk.

The event started at Van Cleve Park near the Kids Kingdom in Gladstone. Registration for the event cost four cans of food or a monetary donation.

This year, TV6′s Noel Navarro wore a turkey costume for his support for the racers. All proceeds will be split between the local Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.

“The amount of food today is up from last year and it looks like about 1000 lbs of food and just incredible monetary donations as well, so this goes right into the food pantries to help the people in need,” Salvation Army Central Region Captain Doug Winters said.

Organizers said they wanted to thank all participants for showing up and donating food.

They also said this was a great way for participants to work out and give back to their community.

