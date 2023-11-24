Calm start to the weekend but snow caps off Sunday

Lake effect snow has diminished over the last few hours and calm skies are looking to be around for most of this weekend. Chances of snow rise again towards Sunday night starting in the western counties. Scattered snow is expected throughout Monday morning and parts of the afternoon and lake effect snow will initiate along the NW wind belts by Tuesday morning.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; seasonal air with light breeze

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow starts late in the west

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow in the morning with lake effect snow in the afternoon along NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect snow continues in the morning but tapers off throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered snow

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; isolated snow possible

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

