Black Friday shoppers find great deals at Menards, Meijer in Marquette Township

PlayStation 5 controllers were $49 instead of $69 or $74
PlayStation 5 controllers were $49 instead of $69 or $74(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday morning, black Friday shoppers across the country raced to stores to take advantage of all the deals.

Employees of both Menards and Meijer in Marquette Township said they made sure to schedule extra workers. They say this year’s crowds, like last year, have been what they call “manageable.”

General Manager Daniel Staley said his store’s Black Friday deals have something for everyone.

“Deals on all sorts of things from snacks to tools to small appliances and even things for the kids,” Staley said.

Staley said his favorite thing about Black Friday shopping has been people-watching customers.

“Some of them will make custom shirts and kind of wear matching outfits and stuff like that so I think that’s pretty neat,” Staley said.

Marquette’s Meijer store Director, John Spaulding, said they have a ton of deals on items like Legos.

“The toy key driver, it’s thirty percent off this week, and we have a lot of amazing housewares on sale and a lot of amazing televisions,” Spaulding said. “You know $200.20 dollars off 50-inch televisions and our fashions is a great time to look for anything fashion-wise, because we have a lot of name brands, and they’re all on sale today.”

Both store employees said they made sure to schedule extra workers. Spaulding said this year shoppers are gravitating to one area.

“I would say the thing that surprised me the most is how many people are shopping in our fashion area. We got a lot of name-brand products and they’re all on sale and they are over there,” Spaulding said. “I think every one is getting ready for that cold weather that we are starting to experience.”

Both Menards and Meijer employees said they want to thank their staff and the community for another peaceful Black Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Cody Boyer checks in with Upper Michigan communities as we investigate gas station...
TV6 Investigates: Gas station ownership changes impact landscape of fuel companies in Upper Michigan
We spoke with an Upper Michigan man who, like all of us, relies on fuel to get from point A to...
TV6 Investigates, Part II: Gas station ownership changes impact drivers while paying at the pump
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
breezy
Colder & breezy Thanksgiving then some snow

Latest News

Participants will be able to purchase handmade artwork like these wreaths at the Outback Winter...
The annual winter Outback Art fair is back in town in Marquette
These are just some of the many gifts available at the craft show.
TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show begins at Ruth Butler Building
Storm said the book is designed to make the reader into the main character.
Keweenaw Peninsula picture book author hosts book signing
This is Meister's Tree Farm's 68th year selling Christmas trees.
Meister’s Tree Farm opens for Christmas season