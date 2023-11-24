Black Friday shoppers find great deals at Menards, Meijer in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday morning, black Friday shoppers across the country raced to stores to take advantage of all the deals.

Employees of both Menards and Meijer in Marquette Township said they made sure to schedule extra workers. They say this year’s crowds, like last year, have been what they call “manageable.”

General Manager Daniel Staley said his store’s Black Friday deals have something for everyone.

“Deals on all sorts of things from snacks to tools to small appliances and even things for the kids,” Staley said.

Staley said his favorite thing about Black Friday shopping has been people-watching customers.

“Some of them will make custom shirts and kind of wear matching outfits and stuff like that so I think that’s pretty neat,” Staley said.

Marquette’s Meijer store Director, John Spaulding, said they have a ton of deals on items like Legos.

“The toy key driver, it’s thirty percent off this week, and we have a lot of amazing housewares on sale and a lot of amazing televisions,” Spaulding said. “You know $200.20 dollars off 50-inch televisions and our fashions is a great time to look for anything fashion-wise, because we have a lot of name brands, and they’re all on sale today.”

Both store employees said they made sure to schedule extra workers. Spaulding said this year shoppers are gravitating to one area.

“I would say the thing that surprised me the most is how many people are shopping in our fashion area. We got a lot of name-brand products and they’re all on sale and they are over there,” Spaulding said. “I think every one is getting ready for that cold weather that we are starting to experience.”

Both Menards and Meijer employees said they want to thank their staff and the community for another peaceful Black Friday.

