The annual winter Outback Art fair is back in town in Marquette

Participants will be able to purchase handmade artwork like these wreaths at the Outback Winter...
Participants will be able to purchase handmade artwork like these wreaths at the Outback Winter Art Fair on Saturday .(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The two-day Outback Winter Art Fairs began on Friday and organizers said they had 100s of attendees.

The event is at the Masonic Center Ballroom in downtown Marquette. Organizers said this event is a scaled-back version of the summer Outback Fair. They add this year’s event will have 17 artists selling their work. Head Organizer Cindy Engle said participants will be able to purchase a large variety of artwork.

“We have actual painting art there is photography, there are jewelers, there’s fiberglass and there are spoon rings and pelted pieces,” Engle said.

Engle said on Saturday the event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and She adds they are expecting a crowd of close to 200 people.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Cody Boyer checks in with Upper Michigan communities as we investigate gas station...
TV6 Investigates: Gas station ownership changes impact landscape of fuel companies in Upper Michigan
We spoke with an Upper Michigan man who, like all of us, relies on fuel to get from point A to...
TV6 Investigates, Part II: Gas station ownership changes impact drivers while paying at the pump
Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
breezy
Colder & breezy Thanksgiving then some snow

Latest News

These are just some of the many gifts available at the craft show.
TV6 Thanksgiving Craft Show begins at Ruth Butler Building
PlayStation 5 controllers were $49 instead of $69 or $74
Black Friday shoppers find great deals at Menards, Meijer in Marquette Township
Storm said the book is designed to make the reader into the main character.
Keweenaw Peninsula picture book author hosts book signing
This is Meister's Tree Farm's 68th year selling Christmas trees.
Meister’s Tree Farm opens for Christmas season