The annual winter Outback Art fair is back in town in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The two-day Outback Winter Art Fairs began on Friday and organizers said they had 100s of attendees.

The event is at the Masonic Center Ballroom in downtown Marquette. Organizers said this event is a scaled-back version of the summer Outback Fair. They add this year’s event will have 17 artists selling their work. Head Organizer Cindy Engle said participants will be able to purchase a large variety of artwork.

“We have actual painting art there is photography, there are jewelers, there’s fiberglass and there are spoon rings and pelted pieces,” Engle said.

Engle said on Saturday the event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and She adds they are expecting a crowd of close to 200 people.

