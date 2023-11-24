5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

