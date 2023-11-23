World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

By Nathan Brennan and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The world’s largest Christmas lights maze opens Friday at select cities across the country, KCTV reports.

The Enchant light maze has seven locations you can visit this year: Kansas City, Kan., Las Vegas, Nev., Milwaukee, Wis., San Jose, Calif., Scottsdale, Ariz., St. Petersburg, Fla. and Washington, D.C.

In Kansas City, the maze took crews 30 days to set up with 60 semi trucks packing 4 million lights.

“You bring your friends and family to create memories and that’s what Kansas City is all about,” event director Mark McKee said.

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field into a magical winter wonderland from November 24-December 31.(Enchant Christmas)

Enchant general manager Jordan Birch says the maze has been popping up inside of ballparks and MLS stadiums.

The setup inside the Kansas City location includes a light maze, ice skating and vendors.

“There is just so much passion for Christmas in this area and there’s just not as many opportunities like this to walk through an event and have this kind of experience in Kansas City,” Birch said.

Tickets are available on the Enchant website and must be purchased in advance.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation
A rendering of the proposed vertical rocket launch site in Powell Township
Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Whitmer signs reproductive freedom act
Gretchen Whitmer signs Reproductive Health Act into law
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

Latest News

Drivers from across Dickinson County lined up outside the Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson...
Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson gives 500 free thanksgiving dinners
Clinical Psychologist Deb Smith says the practice can increase overall happiness when done...
The importance of practicing gratitude
As we gather with family and friends for Thanksgiving many of us will take a moment to...
Practicing gratitude today and into the New Year
File - Crowds walk past a large store sign displaying a Black Friday discount in midtown...
Retailers ready to kick off unofficial start of the holiday season just as shoppers pull back