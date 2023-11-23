Windy Thanksgiving with cool air and snow to follow

Northwesterly winds will allow cooler air to move in as temperatures will be decreasing throughout Thanksgiving. Snow chances also increase in the astern counties by Friday morning. Lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts and bring around 1-3″ or snow in isolated areas. Snow wraps up Friday afternoon with slightly below average temperatures as we go into the weekend.

Friday: Scattered lake effect snow in the east and west; winds around 20-30 mph

>Highs: Mid to to High 20s in the west; High 20s to Low 30s in the east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with seasonal air; light breeze

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered light snow starts in the afternoon

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy; rounds of scattered lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Tuesday: Cloudy: more rounds of scattered lake effect snow

>Highs: Low to Mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered light snow

>Highs: 30

