UPHS - Portage hosts 5K Turkey Trot

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. hospital started the holiday season with a race on Thanksgiving morning.

U.P. Health System - Portage hosted its annual Turkey Trot 5K. The route included parts of the Hancock/Calumet snowmobile trail, which hasn’t been included in the race for the past few years.

Organizers said the event was an opportunity for people to start the holiday season on a healthy note.

“U.P. Health System - Portage has been putting this event on for around 15 years,” said Angela Luskin, U.P. Health System - Portage community health coordinator. “We’re trying to give the community an opportunity to move our bodies. What a great way to do that on Thanksgiving morning with our family and our friends.”

After the 5K, racers were treated to snacks and refreshments.

