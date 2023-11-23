UPHS - Portage hosts 5K Turkey Trot

Organizers said the event was an opportunity for people to start the holiday season on a...
Organizers said the event was an opportunity for people to start the holiday season on a healthy note(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. hospital started the holiday season with a race on Thanksgiving morning.

U.P. Health System - Portage hosted its annual Turkey Trot 5K. The route included parts of the Hancock/Calumet snowmobile trail, which hasn’t been included in the race for the past few years.

Organizers said the event was an opportunity for people to start the holiday season on a healthy note.

“U.P. Health System - Portage has been putting this event on for around 15 years,” said Angela Luskin, U.P. Health System - Portage community health coordinator. “We’re trying to give the community an opportunity to move our bodies. What a great way to do that on Thanksgiving morning with our family and our friends.”

After the 5K, racers were treated to snacks and refreshments.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation
TV6's Cody Boyer checks in with Upper Michigan communities as we investigate gas station...
TV6 Investigates: Gas station ownership changes impact landscape of fuel companies in Upper Michigan
A rendering of the proposed vertical rocket launch site in Powell Township
Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Whitmer signs reproductive freedom act
Gretchen Whitmer signs Reproductive Health Act into law

Latest News

Dinner attendees dig in
Community holds 4th annual Thanksgiving dinner
The organization delivered meals to people all over the Copper Country and had multiple...
Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly serves Thanksgiving dinner
Kevin Fortin prepares to fix something after he shared what he is thankful for.
Giving thanks to Marquette Area Public School District staff
Drivers from across Dickinson County lined up outside the Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson...
Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson gives 500 free thanksgiving dinners