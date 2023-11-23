Thanksgiving race ‘trots’ along for 25th year

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bright and early Thanksgiving morning, runners and walkers will get a jump on burning off the day’s calories during an annual fun run in Gladstone.

The Gladstone “Turkey Trot” is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Thursday.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. at Van Cleve Park near the Kids Kingdom. Walkers will start at 8:45 a.m. and runners take off at 9:00 a.m.

Race Director Dan Paul said the greatest gift a person can give is love.

“With love, canned goods and monetary items, we’re trying to make a difference in other people’s lives,” Paul said. “That’s what we’re all about.”

Registration costs either four cans of food or a monetary donation. All proceeds will be split between the local Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.

This year, TV6 meteorologist Noel Navarro will don the turkey costume and ‘gobble’ his support for the racers.

Paul said he expects anywhere from 140 to 150 participants.

