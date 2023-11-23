Shannon’s Home Cooking holds 5th annual Thanksgiving dinner

Community members fill their plate at the annual Thanksgiving meal
(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn restaurant brought community members together for a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

Shannon’s Home Cooking put on its fifth annual free community meal at the 906 Community Center in K.I. Sawyer. Over 200 meals were given out through delivery, with more given out in take-out and dine-in. All of the food was paid for through donations from community members.

One of the volunteers for the event says it is heartwarming to have a community that gives back.

“I have not seen this many people that we’ve had in the past. It’s just it’s overwhelming and amazing and wonderful that the community just comes together and says, hey, let’s spend this holiday together and serve the rest of our community,” Shannon’s Home Cooking Business Partner Miriam Dwelley said.

Dwelley says she is thankful for all the community members who donated money and food to help make everything happen.

