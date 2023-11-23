MediaBrew Communications seeks donations for 21st annual Christmas is for Veterans

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - MediaBrew Communications is preparing to send some Christmas holiday cheer to the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans.

It’s their 21st annual ‘Christmas is for Veterans.’

Now through the week of Dec. 18, they’re accepting donations of new personal care items including quality disposable razors, lotion, body wash and chocolates. The items will then be given to veterans at the Jacobetti Home as needed.

MediaBrew’s Market Manager Mark Evans says this is a great time of year to give back to those who’ve served.

“These are the people that have fought and served, even if you’re a non-combat veteran you’ve done some really essential things to help the security of this country and to help us have the freedoms that we enjoy, it’s just a good way of saying thanks and it’s a good way, at this time of year, to acknowledge the service that these people have done,” Evans said.

That drop-off deadline is the week of Dec. 18. Those interested can drop donations at MediaBrew Communications or Super One Foods in Marquette Township and Negaunee.

