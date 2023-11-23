Marfield Medical Center Dickinson gives 500 free thanksgiving dinners

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers from across Dickinson County lined up outside the Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson (MMCD) to get a free Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday.

For the last 20 years, the medical center has provided meals to anyone willing to reserve a spot.

MMCD Public Relations and Business Development Director Joe Rizzo is in the kitchen with an assembly line of staff preparing almost 500 of these meals.

He says they go to people who wouldn’t be able to have a Thanksgiving meal.

“It’s really designed for those folks in our community that maybe don’t have the opportunity or the resources to have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner,” said Rizzo. “So, we’re happy to give that to them on this special day.”

The dining service team has been cooking turkey and mashing potatoes for the last week.

MMCD Dining Services Director Kelly Tobin says the planning has taken even longer.

“I started baking the 32 turkeys on Sunday,” said Tobin. “And we cooled them off and got them so we could cut them. It takes about two weeks planning though, because we had to get the turkeys in ahead of time to get them thawed before we could cook them.”

MMCD Food Service Associate Director Dawn Hane says allowing people to pick up the meals in their car might have increased demand.

“This is one of the biggest years they’ve had in the history of this,” said Hane. “Pre-COVID, they used to do a meal out in the dining room, so they’ve kind of gone over to this since COVID where people pick it up and it’s all to go.”

More Thanksgiving meals will be given to staff who work during the holiday.

