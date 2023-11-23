Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly serves Thanksgiving dinner

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit fed its elderly neighbors on Thanksgiving.

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly served Thanksgiving meals to seniors who would’ve otherwise been alone on the holiday. The organization delivered meals to people all over the Copper Country and had multiple sit-down locations for seniors to eat and spend time together. The menu included Thanksgiving classics like turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.

Organizers say the event brought people together.

“There’s a lot of people in need that live alone and don’t have families, or they’ve passed away and whatnot,” said Joshua Hayes, Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly volunteer. “This brings people together who might not have a chance to get together for Thanksgiving and celebrate the holiday of Thanksgiving.”

The food was donated by community members and served by volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.