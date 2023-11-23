The importance of practicing gratitude

Clinical Psychologist Dem Smith says creating a gratitude practice can increase overall happiness
As we gather with family and friends for Thanksgiving many of us will take a moment to acknowledge all we're grateful for - a practice to carry into the future
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the spirit of Thanksgiving TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson was joined in the studio by Clinical Psychologist Deb Smith to talk about the practice of gratitude. And while many of us will take a little extra time today to think about all we’re thankful for, Smith says the exercise and the habit shouldn’t end when Thanksgiving is over.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marinette County Sheriff's Office
Marinette County Sheriff’s Office requests information in 1987 homicide investigation
A rendering of the proposed vertical rocket launch site in Powell Township
Granot Loma spaceport plans blocked after Powell Township Board passes resolution
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Whitmer signs reproductive freedom act
Gretchen Whitmer signs Reproductive Health Act into law
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

Latest News

As we gather with family and friends for Thanksgiving many of us will take a moment to...
Practicing gratitude today and into the New Year
Elmer’s County Market is just one of 20 drop-off locations in Delta County for the annual TV6...
Delta County comes together for TV6 Canathon
The TV6 Canathon donation bin at Gordon Food Service is located inside at the front of the store.
Gordon Food Service in Escanaba helps TV6 Canathon
Race organizers expect between 140 to 150 participants to show up Thanksgiving morning for the...
Thanksgiving race ‘trots’ along for 25th year